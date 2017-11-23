Senate probes face-off between SSS, EFCC

SSS officers used to illustrate the story.
SSS officers used to illustrate the story.

The Senate has set up a committee to investigate the recent face-off between armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC and the State Security Service, SSS.

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, said the eight-member committee will be chaired by Francis Alimikhena.

Other members of the committee are Shaaba Lafiagi, Chkwuka Utazi, Abudulaziz Nyako, Borrofice, Fatima Raji-Rasaki, Shehu Sani and Dino Melaye.

The senators on Wednesday took turns to condemn the face-off between the security agencies.

Officials of the SSS and the EFCC were involved in a showdown on Tuesday when the anti-graft operatives attempted to arrest the immediate past Director-General of the SSS, Ekpenyong Ita.

A similar scenario also played out when SSS operatives prevented the anti-graft agency from arresting the former Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke.

The Senate also set up an ad-hoc committee to look into the rising state of insecurity in the country.

Members of the committee include; Abdullahi yahaya, Paulker Emmanuel, Joshua Lidani, Abubakar Kyari, Barnabas Gemade, Abdullahi Adamu.

Others are Olusola Adeyeye , Biodun Olujimi , Enyinnaya Ababribe, Sam Egwu, Rose Oko, and Magnus Abe.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.