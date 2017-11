Related News

The former chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, was absent Thursday at the House of Representatives hearing on his reinstatement and promotion in the civil service.

But Mr. Maina is represented at the hearing by his counsel, Mohammed Sani-Kado.

The House had on Tuesday included the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, in the list of persons invited to the public hearing.

More details later…