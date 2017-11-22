War Crimes Tribunal finds Ratko Mladic guilty of genocide

RAtko Mladic
Ratko Mladic (Photo Credit: International Policy Digest)

Judges at the UN War Crimes Tribunal at The Hague on Wednesday convicted a former Bosnian Serb commander, Ratko Mladic, of genocide, murder and other war crimes.

He was sentenced to life imprisonment.

“The crimes were amongst the most heinous known to humankind,” the judges found.

Mr. Mladic, a former army commander in the defunct Republic of Yugoslavia, was convicted of “significantly contributing to war crimes” in Sarajevo and Srebrenica.

Also known as the ‘Butcher of Bosnia,’ Mr. Mladic faced 11 charges of war crimes and was found guilty of massacring over 8,000 men and boys in Srebrenica during the Bosnian War from 1992-95.

Majority of them were Muslim.

He was found not guilty of genocide in count one.

His lawyers had requested that the judgement be postponed to allow Mr. Mladic, 74, attend to his high blood pressure crisis. But when the judges rejected this, Mr. Mladic became enraged, cursing at the judges and screaming.

The judge then ordered his removal from courtroom at The Hague.

The prosecution had demanded a life sentence for the septuagenarian for his involvement in the atrocities which had been described as Europe’s worst since the World War II.

The judges considered his health conditions and age to sentence him.

Mr. Mladic had remained defiant and resolute about his innocence. He’s expected to appeal the ruling.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.