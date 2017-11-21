WAEC releases results of private candidates

Related News

The West African Examination Council, WAEC, has released the results of the 2017 Senior Secondary Certificate Examination for private students.

The council announced the release on Twitter on Tuesday, saying the results were released in Katsina by the head of national office, Olu Adenipekun.

The council also announced that it will begin to conduct two series of the WASSCE for private candidates from 2018.

According to the council, the first will be conducted between January and February while the second will be between August and October each year.

“The WASSCE for private candidates 2018- first series would be an urban based examination. 19 subjects will be available for the examination, intending candidates for the first series are hereby informed that the registration will be online,” it said.

The council said candidates are expected to pay a registration fee of N13,950 and a commission of N500 to banks and accredited agents.

“The normal registration period is from October 9 to December 29,2017, after obtaining the registration pin, candidates should log on to www.waeconline.org.ng,” it said.

