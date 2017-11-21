Mubi Mosque suicide attack ‘cruel’ – Buhari

President-Muhammadu-Buhari speaking
President Muhammadu Buhari talking

President Muhammadu Buhari has described the early Tuesday morning suicide bomb blast in a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa State as “very cruel and dastardly.”

At least 50 people were killed early Tuesday when a suicide bomber attacked a crowed of Muslim worshippers.
President Buhari, while commiserating with families of the several victims, government and people of the state, assured that government would do everything required to secure the state from the deadly menace of Boko Haram.

The president enjoined the people in the entire North-east to be more vigilant and report suspicious persons to security agencies in order to avert further attacks on soft targets by the terrorist group.

President Buhari also directed the Inspector-General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to deploy more police personnel to prevent further attacks by armed bandits in Zamfara State.

Noting the current moves by the IGP to review police personnel and strategy in the state, the president directed him to visit the state and report back his findings about the deadly attacks.

The directives followed recent killings and wanton destruction carried out by unknown gunmen on communities in Shinkafi and Maradun Local Government Areas of the state.

President Buhari prayed that God would console the bereaved families in the Adamawa and Zamfara incidents, heal the injured, and grant rest to the souls of the departed.

    This Buhari is very heartless. He has been denying the existence of BH in Northeast, and now he is claiming that the recent attack is on a soft target. Imagine how the victims should feel with this kind of narration?

    BH attack should be condemned by every right thinking Nigerian but for the president to state that the attack was on a soft target leaves a very distasteful taste in the mouth. Nigeria we hail thee.