Nigerian Navy promotes 78 senior officers (SEE LIST)

Related News

The Navy Board has approved the promotions of 78 senior officers.

The breakdown shows 18 commodores were promoted to the rank of Rear Admiral, 40 captains were promoted to the flag rank of Commodore and 20 commanders were promoted to the rank of Captain.

Among the newly promoted rear admirals are Michael Ebe, Director of Administration, Nigerian Defence Academy-Kaduna; David Adeniran, Commodore Naval Drafting; Uchenna Onyia, Chief Staff Officer; Logistics Command Oghara-Delta State; Ahamefule Eluwa, a Moderator at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies, Kuru-Jos; and Dolapo Kolawole, Commander NNS LUGARD, Lokoja-Kogi State.

Other new rear admirals are Shuwa Mohammed, Deputy Director Monitoring and Evaluation at Defence Headquarters; Maurice Eno, Commander NNS BEECROFT; Abraham Adaji, Director of Operations, Naval Headquarters; Jatau Luka, Director of Logistics, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre, Oshodi-Lagos; Ibikunle Olaiya, Director of Naval Intelligence; Kamarudeen Lawal, Director of Logistics, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji-Kaduna; and Saidu Garba, Commander NNS JUBILEE, Ikot Abasi.

Also in the list of newly promoted rear admirals are Jasson Gbassa, Director of Manning, Naval Headquarters; Sanusi Ibrahim, Deputy Director (Navy) Liaison Senate; Samaila Lassa, Nigeria’s Defence Attache to South Africa; Muhammad Nagenu, Director of Air Operations, Naval Headquarters; Mbom Ekanem-Nesiama, Commander, Nigerian Navy Reference Hospital, Ojo-Lagos; and Aminu Almu, Director of Naval Education, Naval Headquarters.