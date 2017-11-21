Buhari congratulates Obiano

Buhari speaking
President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the people of Anambra State, the governorship candidates, the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, election observers as well as security agencies on the peaceful conduct of the November 18 gubernatorial election in the state.

According to the president, “the processes leading to the election and its peaceful conduct and outcome, have shown that our electoral reform is bearing positive fruits. This is very encouraging and I am determined to give Nigeria free and fair elections, no matter which way the results swing.”

He particularly expressed delight at the conduct of the candidates post-election results, describing it as “heart-warming and a renewal of confidence in the sanctity of the ballot which deepens our nation’s democracy.”

Mr. Buhari urged INEC to improve on areas of logistics as the nation braces for coming governorship elections and the main general elections in 2019.

The president, while congratulating Governor Willie Obiano on his re-election, urged him to rededicate himself to building on his achievements that endeared him to the electorate and swayed the overwhelming majority of votes in his favour.

Mr. Buhari assured the governor-elect that the Federal Government is ready to work with him for the greater harmony, peace and development of not only Anambra State but the entire country.

He wished the returning governor a successful new term in office.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Dr MUHAMMED UKE

    WELCOME TO BABA MUHAMMED UKE HERBALIST, NATIVE DOCTOR AND SPIRITUAL PHONE (+2347039325225) help you with marriage issue and binding it. *help you in boosting your business, work area and financial problems, remove bad luck in your life. Etc… CONTACT BABA MUHAMMED UKE FOR MORE DETAILS +2347039325225…… ……. (GBUDUGBUDU) you can join GBUDUGBUDU and be swimming in money its getting rich without human BLOOD. For consultant, counseling, for any information you can call at any time