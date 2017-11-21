N-Power reopens portal for applicants to check employment status

Related News

The applicants for the 2017 N-Power, the employment scheme of the federal government can now start checking their pre-selection status on the portal, www.npower.gov.ng/n-power/check.

The N-Power Volunteer Corps is part of the federal government’s Social Investment Programmes, SIP, under which it plans to hire 300,000 unemployed graduates in 2017.

After a brief silence, N-Power reopened its portal on Monday night to the applicants.

A check in the N-power portal revealed that applicants can check their status either with their phone number or Bank Verification Number, BVN.

A statement from the N-power official Facebook page read:

“You will recall that we shared that 2017 applicants can check their pre-selection status today (Monday) from 11.30pm.

“Below is how to check your pre-selection status.”

A. Log on to www.npower.gov.ng

B. Click on ‘Check your pre-selection status’

C. In the search box, type in your name or phone number or Email address or BVN

D. If you have been selected, your name will pop up

E. You will receive an SMS and email congratulating on your pre-selection

F. Next, you prepare for physical verification between November 27th-December 8th, 2017

On its official Twitter handle, @npower_ng, N-Power provided call lines and advised applicants to call in if they have issues.

The duration of the programme is two years and participants will undergo an initial induction training prior to deployment.

The N-power portal, which first went live on June 11, 2016 recorded over 400,000 successful registrations with the selection and engagement of 200,000 unemployed graduates as the first batch of the half a million the President Muhammadu Buhari administration plans to hire for the 2-year paid volunteer job programme.