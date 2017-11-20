Nigeria ranked 35 out of 54 African countries in overall governance – Report

Related News

Nigeria scored 48.1 in overall governance, ranking 35th out of 54 in Africa, the Mo Ibrahim Foundation says.

It said this in its 2017 Ibrahim Index of African Governance, IIAG, launched by the foundation on Monday in Dakar, Senegal.

It said though Nigeria ranked 35th, its score was lower than the African average of 50.8 and lower than the regional average for West Africa which was put at 53.8.

It, however, said Nigeria achieved its highest category score in participation and human rights at 52.5 and its lowest category score in sustainable economic opportunity put at 42.3.

The index also said Nigeria achieved its highest sub-category score of 63.1 in rule of law and its lowest sub-category score of 32.7 in accountability.

“Over the last five years, Nigeria showed signs of ‘Increasing Improvement’ in overall governance.

“Nigeria’s overall governance progress over the decade is driven by three of the four categories: participation and human rights, sustainable economic opportunity and human development.’’

The index revealed that the continent’s overall governance trajectory remains positive on average, but had in recent years moved at a slower pace.

The eleventh edition of the IIAG looked at both country and indicator trends over the last five years (2012-2016), within the context of the last decade (2007-2016).

The foundation called for vigilance on the continent’s future, adding that concerns emerge in some key sectors as many countries struggle to build on recent progress or to reverse negative trends.

“By evaluating more recent progress on governance alongside long-term performance, the 2017 IIAG provides the most nuanced assessment to date of the evolution and direction that countries, regions and specific dimensions of governance are taking.

“Over the last 10 years, 40 African countries have improved in overall governance.

“In the last five years, 18 of these – a third of the continent’s countries and home to 58 per cent of African citizens – including Cote d’Ivoire, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria and Senegal, have even managed to accelerate their progress.

“In 2016, the continent achieved its highest Overall Governance score to date (50.8 out of 100.0).’’

It, however, said over the same period, Africa’s annual average rate of improvement in overall governance slowed.

It said of the 40 countries improving in overall governance during the last decade, more than half (22) either did so at a slower pace in the last five years or showed decline.

It, however, said eight of the 12 countries that registered decline in overall governance over the past decade are showing no signs of turning things around, with scores decreasing at an even faster rate over the second half of the decade.

This group includes Botswana, Ghana, Libya and Mozambique.

Mo Ibrahim, Chair of the foundation, said as the index showed, overall governance in Africa was improving, adding that it was good news.

“However, the slowing and in some cases even reversing trends in a large number of countries, and in some key dimensions of governance, means that we must be vigilant.

“Without vigilance and sustained efforts, the progress of recent years could be in danger of vanishing.”

The Mo Ibrahim Foundation was established in 2006 with a focus on the critical importance of leadership and governance in Africa, by providing tools to assess and support progress in leadership and governance.

The IIAG provides an annual assessment of the quality of governance in African countries and is the most comprehensive collection of data on African governance.

(NAN)