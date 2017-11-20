Buhari mourns Alex Ekwueme

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent condolences to Nigerians, and to the government and people of Anambra State, on the passing away of former Vice President Alex Ekwueme.

Mr. Ekwueme died on Sunday in the United Kingdom.

A statement by Mr. Buhari’s spokesperson, Femi Adesina, on Monday said the president “commiserates with the entire Oko Kingdom, the Aguata Council of Traditional Rulers, and the Ekwueme family, over the loss of the family’s patriarch, whose regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed”.

The president said Mr. Ekwueme’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria.

“President Buhari believes Dr Ekwueme worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Alex Ekwueme Foundation, describing him as a man who served his country and humanity.

The president prayed that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former Vice President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss,” the statement said.