PDP candidate rejects Anambra election result

Related News

Oseloka Obaze, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has rejected the result of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra.

Mr. Obaze, in a statement on Sunday, said the result as released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect what happened in the field.

The Commission had declared incumbent Willie Obiano of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) the winner of the election.

The Returning Officer, Zana Akpagu, said Mr. Obiano polled 234, 071 votes to defeat his closest rival, Tony Nwoye of All Progressives Congress (APC), who scored 98, 752 votes.

Mr. Akpagu, the Vice Chancellor of University of Calabar, said the PDP candidate, Oseloka Obaze, came third with 70,293 votes.

He said the total valid votes cast at the poll was 422,314; total number of rejected votes, 26,457 while the total votes cast was 448,771 votes.

Mr. Obaze said there were cases of inconsistency and over voting when compared with the records from the electronic card reader.

He also said it was an aberration that APGA could win all the 21 local governments.

“The Anambra governorship election results just released by INEC, does not reflect the realities of the votes cast on Nov. 18 by the Anambra electorate.

“The over voting and inconsistencies between the counted ballots and card reader data remains exceedingly worrisome.

“The uniformity of the incumbent governor wining twenty-one local governments is a political aberration in the context of Anambra politics.

“The election result as reported, shows that nothing matters to the Anambra electorate.

“The people have spoken, they have taken a cursory long term view of what they wish fo Anambra State.”

(NAN)