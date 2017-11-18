INEC blames corps members for Anambra election delays

Related News

The Independent National Electoral Commission has blamed corps members for delays in the commencement of Saturday’s governorship election in Anambra State.

A spokesperson for the commission, Solomon Soyebi, said most polling units could not open early as planned because many corps members who were meant to serve as poling officers did not have the right attitude towards the exercise.

Mr. Soyebi, who is INEC’s Voter Education and Publicity, later told PREMIUM TIMES that INEC had some problems with the corps members especially those brought from outside the state.

He said most of them did not want to go to where they were posted and that there was a mix-up in the posting of corps members.

In Awka-South, for example, Mr. Soyebi said INEC had to move about 180 corps members to Nnewi-North and South at about 8:30, which resulted in some delay.

He was however confident that challenges, including card reader failure in some instance, would not affect the election.

At several polling centres visited by PREMIUM TIMES, accreditation did not start until 9:30 a.m. and voting till 10:00 am.

For example, at 030 polling unit at Central school where on Osita Chidoka, one of the gubernatorial aspirants, United Progressives Party, UPP, voted, election did not start until past 10.

PREMIUM TIMES also observed that as at 12: 06 p.m., there was no voting at the Iyiaga Ward as officers.