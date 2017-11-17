VIDEOS: 26 Nigerian girls found dead on Spanish warship buried

Funeral of 26 female Nigerian migrants holds in Naples Italy

The bodies of the 26 Nigerian girls found dead on a Spanish warship early November, have been laid to rest.

The burial took place in Salerno, South of Naples in Italy, on Friday with many sympathisers attending.

Blue flowers were placed on the two coffins of the two women who were pregnant when they died.

As at the time of filing in this report, it was not certain if there was a representative from Nigeria.

Italian prosecutors are investigating the deaths.

Already, five migrants have been detained in connection with the death.

Autopsy reports say the girls drowned.

