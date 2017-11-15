VIDEO: Osinbajo presides over FEC meeting

Related News

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday presided over the meeting of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) as President Muhammadu Buhari continues a tour of the South-east region.

The meeting was attended by members of the council including the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita, and some cabinet ministers.

Others attending the meeting include the National Security Adviser, retired Maj,-Gen. Babagana Monguno, and some presidential aides.

NAN reports that the visit of Mr. Buhari to Anambra would witness among others the presentation of the All Progressives Congress governorship candidate, Tony Nwoye, to the electorate in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has fixed November 18 for the conduct of the Anambra governorship election.

(NAN)