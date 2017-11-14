Nigeria 4-2 Argentina: How Super Eagles fared

Player Minutes Performance Analysis Rating

Daniel Akpeyi 45 He did not repose any confidence in his mates and compounded his position by not playing to the whistle and conceding direct from the ensuing free kick. 4/10

Leon Balogun 61 Was not his usual composed self and made some mistakes carrying the ball out of defence. 6/10

William Troost-Ekong 90 The Trojan of the back-three as he ensured the Eagles stayed solid even though they were put under pressure after the Eagles went ahead in the second half. 7.5/10

Chidozie Awaziem 90 On his second appearance of the team, he was used on the right of the back three and was tidy and composed with his tackling. 6/10

Shehu Abdullahi 45 Had a hard time understanding his position as a wingback and was caught up the field on some occasions. Could have made more of his offensive sprints. 6/10

Ola Aina 45 Tidy in possession but the Argentines pinpointed his positioning to break through the Eagles defence on many occasions in the first half. 5/10

Wilfred Ndidi 90 His usual bustling energetic self. He ensured no player was comfortable on the ball as soon as they approached the Nigerian back line. Must learn he needs not tackle at every opportunity. 6.5/10

John Ogu 90 Was slow and a bit ponderous in the opening stanza of the first half but got into the rhythm of the match and coordinated well with Ndidi in the second half. 6/10

Mikel Obi 90 The anchor of the team and he showed his importance over the 90 minutes. Not as fast as before but the ability to protect and keep the ball for his team against the better teams will continue to be very important. 7.5/10

Alex Iwobi 87 Man of the match. Showed why he is so highly rated and adding the killer instinct to his game has elevated his performance. Won the free kick for the first goal and contributed a brace. Nigeria needs him to continue developing. 9/10

Kelechi Iheanacho 70 Was absolutely shocking for 43 minutes then came to life with the free kick and added two assists in the second half. May not be attuned to the new 3-5-2 formation but a very intelligent footballer. 7/10

Subs

Tyrone Ebuehi 45 Very steady in his positioning and tackling. Also showed an offensive aspect that will be a bonus to the Eagles going to Russia. May have won his place on the plane with this performance. 7/10

Brian Idowu 45 The Russia-based defender got the debut that players dream about. On the pitch for just nine minutes and you score the go-ahead goal against almighty Argentina. Also proved adept at tucking in and denying the Argentines space to wreak havoc from the flanks. May have won a place in the 23 for Russia. 7/10

Francis Uzoho 45 The 19-year-old will be in Russia. His confidence in between the sticks was infectious and when he was called upon, he pulled off the necessary save. 7/10

Kenneth Omeruo 29 Good to see Omeruo back in the team. His experience should win him a place in the Russia-bound team. 5/10

Ahmed Musa 20 He chased the ball well and pressed very high up the pitch but Musa seems to have become just a fringe player in the Eagles’ team. 5/10

Olanrewaju Kayode 5 Was on for five minutes with the Eagles just defending their lead. –