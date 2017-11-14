PHOTO STORY: Buhari in Abakaliki; Commissions projects

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abakaliki Ebonyi state at exactly 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on a one-day visit to the state.

He was received by Governor David Umahi and wife, Rachel; the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor Martin Elechi and other top officials from within and outside the state.

He proceeded to commission the 14.5 Kilometer Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, a federal road reconstructed by the state government; two overhead bridges, Akanu Ibiam and Sen offiah Nwali flyovers.

The president also laid the foundations for a new tunnel named after him in the state capital.

