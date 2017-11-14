PHOTO STORY: Buhari in Abakaliki; Commissions projects

Buhari laying foundation of the new Muhammadu Buhari tunnel in Abakaliki
President Muhammadu Buhari arrived Abakaliki Ebonyi state at exactly 11:15 a.m. Tuesday on a one-day visit to the state.

He was received by Governor David Umahi and wife, Rachel; the Minister of Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor Martin Elechi and other top officials from within and outside the state.

He proceeded to commission the 14.5 Kilometer Abakaliki-Afikpo Road, a federal road reconstructed by the state government; two overhead bridges, Akanu Ibiam and Sen offiah Nwali flyovers.

The president also laid the foundations for a new tunnel named after him in the state capital.

Buhari commissioning Federal Roads built by Ebonyi state government

  • Isah Abdulsalam

    I’m so happy to see Mr. President visit South-Eastern Nigeria. I pray and hope this visit will help unite the entire Nation cos there’s a greater strength in unity. We should see ourselves as one people even though we differs in our various tribes and culture. Long Live the good people of South-East, Long Live Federal Republic of Nigeria.

  • Julius

    Fake news… Buhari no fit visit biafraud, him too scare of the almighty ipob. LOLZ !