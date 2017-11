Related News

The Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on Tuesday appeared before the Senate Ad-hoc committee constituted to probe the reinstatement of fugitive former civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina.

The Senate had on October 24 mandated its committees on Establishment, Interior, Anti-corruption and Judiciary to investigate how the ex-pension boss was reinstated and promoted at the Ministry of Interior.

The committee is currently in a closed-door meeting with the AGF.