Senate holds closed-door session over Ndume

The Senate on Tuesday announced the resumption of Senator Ali Ndume who was suspended in March.

The decision of the lawmakers was announced by the deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, after an executive session.

“The Senate discussed the suspension of Senator Ali Ndume and resolved that he should resume sitting on Wednesday 15th November 2017 since he has served out his suspension of 90 legislative days without prejudice to the current court processes,” Mr. Ekweremadu announced.

The Senate had on March 30 suspended Mr. Ndume, a former Majority Leader for 90 legislative days (six months).

Mr. Ndume was suspended for calling for the investigation of allegations of fraud and certificate falsification against the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and another senator, Dino Melaye, respectively.

The Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, which investigated the matter recommended that Mr. Ndume be suspended for one year.

Mr. Ndume was subsequently suspended for six months for “bringing Melaye, his colleague, and the institution of the senate to unbearable disrepute” after the Senate adopted the report by the committee.

Mr. Ndume challenged his suspension in Court.

In a judgement delivered by Justice Babatunde Quadri on Friday, the court nullified the suspension and ordered that Mr. Ndume be allowed to resume his duties in the senate as a senator.

The Court also ordered he be paid his salaries and allowances in full.