AFRIMA 2017: Wizkid defeats Davido, Tekno , Runtown

Star Boy, Wizkid, was the biggest winner at the All Africa Music Awards held on Sunday night at the Eko Convention Centre, Lagos.

The pop star clinched three major awards: Best West African Artiste award, The Song of the Year and the Artiste of the year, trumping the likes of Davido, Runtown, Tekno and others.

Wizkid’s win came shortly after Davido edged him out at the 2017 MTV EMA by winning the “Best African Act”.

Wizkid’s big win has once again renewed his long-standing battle for supremacy with Davido.

In his acceptance speech, the Ojuelegba crooner thanked 2baba and DJ Jimmy Jatt for their contributions to the African music landscape.

As expected, Wizkid arrived late and his entry sent the sold-out crowd into frenzy. While some jostled to take a selfie with him, others stood up to catch a glimpse of him. His bouncers had a hard time trying to prevent the crowd from mobbing him. This time, he did not rain down Naira bills on his fans.

Nigerian acts Simi, M.I, Tiwa Savage, Ycee, Orezi, 2Baba all bagged awards.

Meanwhile, midway through her energetic performance at the award ceremony, singer, Seyi Shay, lost her balance, slipped and fell.

The singer picked herself up almost immediately and continued performing her hit song, Yolo Yolo.

She later recalled the incident by saying “the devil is a liar”. Her fall is currently a subject of discourse on social media.

Best Central African Act (Male) – Locko

Best Central African Act (Female) – Montess

Best East African Act (Male) – Eddy Kenzo

Best East African Act (Female) – Nandy

Best Southern Africa Act (Male) – Emtee

Best West African Act (Male) – Wizkid

Best West African Act (Female) – Tiwa Savage

Best African Collaboration – Alikiba feat M.I – “AJE“

Best Artist in African Rock – Gilad Millo (Kenya)

Best Artist or Group in African RnB & Soul – Alikiba feat. M.I – “AJE“

Best Artist or Group in African Contemporary: DJ Tunez feat. Wande Coal – “Iskaba“

Best Artist or Group in African Raggae & Dancehall – 2Baba – “Holy Holy“

Best Artist or Group in African Hip Hop – Ycee – “Juice“

Best Artist of Group in African Pop – Toofan

Video of the Year – Orezi x Adasa Cookey – “Cooking Pot“

Best Female Artist in Inspirational Music: Asikey George

African Songwriter of the Year – Simi

Producer of the Year – DJ Coublon for Seyi Shay’s “Yolo Yolo“

Artist of the Year – Wizkid

Song of the Year – Wizkid feat. Drake – “Come Closer“