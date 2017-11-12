Finance Minister, Adeosun, speaks on payment of whistleblower who exposed Ikoyi money

pic-10-minister-of-finance-holds-news-conference-on-state-of-the-economy-in-abuja
Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun

The attention of the Honourable Minister of Finance, Mrs. Kemi Adeosun, has been drawn to media reports surrounding the payment to a whistleblower, who provided the tips that led to the recovery of funds stashed away in a property in Ikoyi, Lagos State.

2. The Honourable Minister wishes to state unequivocally that the Federal Government has not withheld any fund due to any whistleblower. The Ministry has in place detailed procedures for processing payments due under the Whistleblower Policy. The procedures were designed to prevent abuse and legal disputes and to ensure protection of the information providers.

3. These procedures include an application by the agency who recovered the funds including evidence of the recovery, confirmation that there are no pending legal issues on the recovery, verification of the identity of the information provider, calculation of the amount payable and computation of relevant taxes.

4. It must be stated also that payments are made in monthly batches to ensure control and to protect the identity of information providers. To date, over 20 of such persons have been paid. From available records, the payment due on Ikoyi is among those being processed in the November batch, which will be released within the current month.

5. The Minister reiterates that the Whistleblowing Policy of the Federal Government remains one of the current Administration’s successful initiatives and that the Government is fully committed to ensuring that all those who responded to the policy and partnered with Government in the recovery effort are paid in full and most importantly have their identity protected.

6. The Whistleblower Policy was introduced in December 2016 by the Federal Government as part of the initiatives to wage war against corruption.

Signed:

Oluyinka Akintunde

Special Adviser to the Honourable Minister of Finance

Federal Ministry of Finance

12th November, 2017

  • Man_Enough

    The government caused the controversy by stating that the money had been paid, knowing full well that payment was still in process.

  • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

    Rubbish

  • Anthony Uremeh

    …Pay the guy please!!! I don’t understand the statement by the Minister of Finance. Pay the guy biko! !

    • Julius

      Yes ooo…I said the same thing yesterday. They are trying to screw the dude if you ask me.

  • serubawon70

    It appears the whistleblowers lawyer galadima is too anxious to get his cut. If not he should have approached the finance ministry for clarification instead of dragging EFCC who don’t even have power over the payment