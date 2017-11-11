Morocco, Tunisia qualify for Russia 2018 World Cup

Ivory Coast vs Morocco
Ivory Coast vs Morocco 0-2 - All Goals & Highlights - World Cup - Qualification [Photo credit: YouTube - Goals & Highlights]

Tunisia and Morocco have completed the roster of teams that would represent Africa at the Russia 2018 World Cup.

Before Saturday, the trio of Nigeria, Egypt and Senegal had booked their tickets before the two North African countries also came on board to Russia.

Morocco sealed its place in Russia in style as they went to Abidjan and beat Cote d’Ivoire 2-0.

The two goals were scored in the first half through Nabil Dirar and Medhi Benatia.

The Atlas Lions are returning to the World Cup for the first time in 20 years after they last made it in 1998.

The appearance in Russia will be their fifth.

For Tunisia, the barren draw they recorded against Libya on Saturday was enough to get them another World Cup ticket after they narrowly missed out at the Brazil 2014 edition.

