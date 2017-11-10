Buhari, CAN leaders in closed-door meeting

President Muhammadu Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday met with members and leadership of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) at the presidential villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting was attended by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, and Head of Service of the Federation, Winifred Oyo-Ita.

The meeting, being held behind closed doors at the council chamber of Aso Rock, was also attended by ministers, while the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, was represented by the permanent secretary, Ecological Fund Office, Habiba Lawal.

The president is also expected to meet with representatives of the Muslim community in Nigeria at same venue by 2 p.m. (NAN)

