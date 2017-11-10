BREAKING: Robbers storm Lagos market; cart away valuables

Armed robbers on Friday stormed Iyana-Iba market in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos, carting away phones and other valuables from roadside traders.

In what appeared a daredevil robbery operation, the robbers stormed the junction and beat up traders and passers-by who refused to part with their valuables.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent who was at the scene of the incident report that the robbers emerged from the Igando axis of the road.

A roadside trader who identified himself as Ifeanyi said the robbers shot into the air and beat up many passers-by, robbing them of their phones.

A phone trader who refused to have his name in print narrated how they broke into his shelf and carted away his phones.

“We noticed everybody was running and I ran too. The thief passed by, kicked at the glasses and took away the phones,” he said amidst sobs.

Other petty traders on the road were seen also lamenting the non-intervention of the military operatives stationed at the Iyana-Iba roundabout.

PREMIUM TIMES correspondent reports that there is still tension at the market at the time of this report.

Details later…

