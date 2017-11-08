Protesters storm National Assembly over probe of Nigeria Police chief Idris

Related News

Hundreds of protesters on Wednesday afternoon occupied the entrance of the National Assembly to show solidarity with the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris.

The convener of the protest, Gloria Ugbeji, said such solidarity march is important based on the various reforms she said the police chief has brought to the service.

She said it is important for Mr. Idris to be “left alone to focus on what he is doing.”

Mr. Idris was summoned by a Senate committee probing corruption allegations against him.

Protesters in support of Police Chief, Ibrahim Idris

More details later…