UPDATED: Jersey Island gives conditions for return of $300 million Abacha loot

The government of Jersey Island has said that the Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is involved in the negotiation.

Nigeria’s former military dictator (1993-1998), Sani Abacha, is believed to have stolen billions of dollars of government money before his death in office.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, the Minister and Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert MacRae, disclosed the condition for return of the funds on Tuesday during the ongoing 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

Mr. MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC was accompanied to the meeting by four members of the Nigeria delegation, its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said.

The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the $300 million (about N108 billion) being part of the Abacha loot involving Jersey, Nigeria and the United States, “must be government to government cooperation”.