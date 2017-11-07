UPDATED: Jersey Island gives conditions for return of $300 million Abacha loot

Former Head of State, Sani Abacha
Former Head of State, Sani Abacha

The government of Jersey Island has said that the Abacha loot would not be released to Nigeria if a third party representation is involved in the negotiation.

Nigeria’s former military dictator (1993-1998), Sani Abacha, is believed to have stolen billions of dollars of government money before his death in office.

According to a statement by the anti-graft agency, EFCC, the Minister and Attorney General of Jersey Island, Robert MacRae, disclosed the condition for return of the funds on Tuesday during the ongoing 7th Session of Conference of State Parties to the United Nations Convention Against Corruption, holding in Vienna, Austria.

Mr. MacRae spoke at a side meeting with the Nigeria delegation led by acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The EFCC was accompanied to the meeting by four members of the Nigeria delegation, its spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, said.

The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the $300 million (about N108 billion) being part of the Abacha loot involving Jersey, Nigeria and the United States, “must be government to government cooperation”.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Frank Bassey

    “The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in
    respect of repatriation of the USD300 million being part of the Abacha
    involving Jersy, Nigeria and the United States, “must be government to
    government cooperation”.
    OVER TO PMB. HE HAD SAID THAT ABACHA DID NOT LOOT THE TREASURY. NOW THAT NEGOTIATIONS MUST BE “GOVERNMENT TO GOVERNMENT” COOPERATION, WHAT HAPPENS?

  • Otile

    This is terrible. As a result of Buhari’s dishonesty and false denials Nigeria is going to lose huge money looted by the crook Buhari served. Buhari and his fellow looters have wasted our oil money and set the country back big time.

  • thusspokez

    The Jersey Attorney General expressly stated that negotiations in respect of repatriation of the $300 million… “must be government to government cooperation”

    Nigerians should feel insulted by this tiny island dictating to it — Switzerland did the same to Nigeria. However I don’t blame the tiny country, Nigeria had brought it upon itself.

    Indeed, I wouldn’t trust any Nigerian with that money. Perhaps, it should be handed over to the World bank to use it to build and equip at least one world-class children hospital and, at least one fee-charging adult hospital in Abuja, Nigeria. The latter for wealthy Nigerians who can afford it as a way to reduce the outflow of money to pay for medical treatments abroad.