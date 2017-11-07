Why we summoned SSS officials — EFCC

Related News

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday refuted media report of a dispute going on between it and the State Security Services, SSS, adding that the commission had the autonomy to invite members of any law enforcement agency during investigation.

The commission said this in a statement on Tuesday by Wilson Uwujaren, its spokesperson.

According to the statement, the commission said it was not strange for the EFCC to invite officers of other law enforcement agencies alleged to be complicit in any case being investigated by the commission, “for questioning”.

“But there are protocols in doing this; and part of that protocol is to write to the heads of such agencies, requesting that the officer(s) in question be released to be interviewed,” Mr. Uwujaren said.

“In the course of investigating the arms procurement scandal in the Office of the the Commission has had cause to request the release of officers of other security agencies, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Air Force, the Nigerian Navy and now the DSS, for questioning. All, but the DSS have acceded to this request,” he added.

The statement said the commission had no agenda to rubbish other security agencies in the country.

Mr. Wilson said the arms procurement investigation ”is a national issue in view point of the alleged culprits cutting across the military, security establishments as well as the political class. It is not targeted at any institution.”

“Consequently, the insinuation about a revenge-instigated investigation of the DSS by the EFCC over its role in the senate refusal to confirm Ibrahim Magu as substantive chairman of the EFCC, is not only specious, but pure mischief contrived for motives that are unclear,” he added.

The Senate had months earlier refused to confirm Mr. Magu as head of the EFCC over allegations of impropriety levelled against him by the SSS.

The principal charge against Mr. Magu, by the SSS as reported by PREMIUM TIMES in December last year, was that he (Magu) was tainted with corruption.

Mr. Magu has consistently denied any wrongdoing, a plea that has been further backed by presidential approval inspite of the Senate’s refusal to confirm him twice.