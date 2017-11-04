VIDEO: Nigerian Air Force bombs gathering of Boko Haram fighters

Related News

The Nigerian Air Force, NAF, said the air component of “Operation Ruwan Wuta II” hit a “mass gathering” of Boko Haram terrorists in their hideout at Sambisa forest area of Borno State.

The Director of Public Relations and Information, NAF, Headquarters, Olatokunbo Adesanya made this known in a statement issued on Saturday in Abuja.

Mr. Adesanya, an air commodore disclosed that the NAF conducted an air interdiction mission on a blue-roofed structure in Talala, “a Boko Haram infested location in Sambisa on October 30.”

“In the closing stages of Operation Ruwan Wuta II, the Nigerian Air Force, NAF, continued to rain significant fire on Boko Haram Terrorists hideouts, with intensive day and night aerial bombardments.

“Intelligence reports from NAF intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance platforms as well as human intelligence had revealed that a sizeable number of Boko Haram terrorists were holding a meeting in the blue-roofed building,” he said.

“Consequently, a NAF fighter aircraft was scrambled to attack the building. Subsequent Battle Damage Assessment revealed that the building and its occupants were neutralised as a result of the air strike,” he added.

NAF had in October 23 initiated “Operation Ruwan Wuta II” to support the ground forces in the ongoing counter-insurgency operation in the North-east.

The statement noted that the operation is to decimate the ability of the Boko Haram terrorists to freely operate with a view to giving advantage to the surface forces and thereby frustrate the efforts of the Boko Haram fighters to recapture any Nigerian territory.

WATCH VIDEO HERE: https://web.facebook.com/hqnigerianairforce/videos/1984076028472005/