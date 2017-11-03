Dasuki testifies in Metuh’s corruption trial

Related News

A former National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki, on Friday testified in the corruption trial of a former spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olisa Metuh.

Mr. Metuh is accused of wrongfully receiving and misappropriating N400 million he allegedly received from Mr. Dasuki’s office.

Mr. Dasuki testified on Friday after the court dismissed an application by Mr. Metuh’s lawyer for the trial to be adjourned pending the release of Mr. Dasuki from the custody of the State Security Service.

Justice Okon Abang said the request, made on the grounds that Mr. Dasuki needed time to access his documents, was not meritorious. The judge said Mr. Dasuki was called to testify and not to submit documents.

Following Mr. Abang’s ruling, Mr. Dasuki was called to testify and he was questioned by both defence and prosecution counsel.

Under examination by the defence, Mr. Dasuki said he understood that he was not a co-defendant in Mr. Metuh’s trial.

However, he replied in the affirmative when asked if he was currently being tried with regards to his former office as NSA.

When asked to identify an electronic payment voucher indicating the transfer of the controversial N400 million in foreign denomination to Mr. Metuh’s company, Dextra Investment Limited, Mr. Dasuki said the said voucher was a document from the prosecution, which he could not identify until he is allowed access to his own documents.

“These are simply documents from a prosecution desperate to get a conviction, that is why I insist on referring to my own records,” the former NSA said.

After the questioning of Mr. Dasuki, he was allowed to go by the judge.

The court later adjourned Mr. Metuh’s trial to enable its officials discuss with the defence counsel on the service of a subpoena on former President Goodluck Jonathan.

The court on October 23 ordered its bailiff to serve the subpoena on Mr. Jonathan, following a request by the defence.

The bailiff, however, said he could not deliver the subpoena because Mr. Jonathan was said to be out of the country.

Mr. Metuh’s lead counsel, Onyeachi Ikpeazu, who has been absent for a couple of weeks, informed the court on Friday that he has not been able to interact with the bailiff to determine the condition of the subpoena and would require time to make the necessary consultation before the next course of action would be determined.

The trial judge, Okon Abang, adjourned the matter till December 4 to 6 for continuation of trial.