We won’t recall Jibrin until he apologises – Reps

Related News

The House of Representatives has shown its unwillingness to waive a condition it had set for the return of a suspended member, Adulmumini Jibrin.

The House had asked Mr. Jibrin to tender a written apology before he can return.

The Chairman, House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Abdulrazak Namdas, disclosed the stance of the lawmakers to journalists in the National Assembly.

Mr. Jibrin, the former House of Representatives appropriations chairman, was suspended in September 2016 for 180 legislative days for accusing some of his colleagues of corruption.

He was expected to resume by September 30 when it must have been at least 180 legislative days.

One of the conditions for his return was a written apology to the House, but Mr. Jibrin had repeatedly said he won’t apologise.

Mr. Jibrin accused the Speaker, Yakubu Dogara, and three other principal officers of padding the 2016 federal budget.

The other three he accused are the Deputy Speaker, Yussuff Lasun; the Chief Whip, Alhassan Ado-Doguwa; and the Minority Leader, Leo Ogor.

Mr. Jibrin also petitioned the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, ICPC, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, State Security Services, SSS, and the police headquarters on the matter.