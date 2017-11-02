Misau: Saraki chides Police IG Idris over failure to appear before committee

Related News

The Senate President, Bukola Saraki, on Thursday urged the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to appear before an ad-hoc committee of the Senate set up to investigate various allegations of official impropriety and corruption leveled against the police boss by a lawmaker.

The committee had invited Mr. Idris to answer questions on allegations of fund diversion, official impropriety and other corrupt practices leveled against him by Isa Misau, Bauch-APC as well as issues of virement in 2016 and 2017 appropriation act among others.

The cop failed to show up on Wednesday as he informed the committee in a letter by his lawyer, Alex Iziyon, that it would be subjudice to speak on the matter as there were pending cases before the court.

Reacting to this however, the senate president urged Mr. Idris to appear before the committee in line with the provisions of the law.

“As the chief law enforcing officer, we will expect that he should know what the law is and he should know that there has been many judgements on this. It is clearly stated that he cannot stop the Senate from appearing and doing its job.

“He’s best advised to follow the law and ensure that he has nothing to hide and appear like anyone else before the committee.”

Earlier, the Chairman of the committee Francis Alimikhena, Edo-APC, had informed the house that the IGP has been re-invited to appear before the committee on Tuesday.

The committee had threatened to ‘compel’ the IGP to appear before it when he failed to show up after a letter was sent to him on October 16 summoning him to appear Wednesday, November 1.