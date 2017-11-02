Hate Speech: Nigerians react to sanctions imposed on Radio, TV stations

Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed [Photo: Daily Trust]

Some Nigerians have taken to various social media platforms to express their views over the fine imposed on 23 radio and television stations across Nigeria for breaches of broadcasting rules set by the National Broadcasting Commission, NBC.

The NBC spokesperson, Maimuna Jimada, on Tuesday said the stations were punished for hateful speech, vulgar lyrics and unverifiable claims.

The breaches contravened the provisions of the Nigeria Broadcasting Code in the third quarter of 2017, according to the NBC.

While most people saw the move as an attempt to gag the freedom of the media, others said it is necessary as it helps to check the spread of incendiary comments.

A few of their comments are reproduced below. 

“The Nigeria State is imperatively heading to military and unitary systems of government and every well-meaning Nigerian must condemn this very act in which APC led government have introduced, which is to restrict and infringe on the freedom of speech of Nigeria, by going through radio station and television to stop the citizenry exercise their fundamental human rights. This deviant character must be condemned,” a Facebook user, Onovwie Godspower said.

“We didn’t hear these type of news during the Jonathan’s regime but a certain tyrant and dictator in the seat of power now is trying his best to silence everybody at all cost. Everybody was busy saying anything they want during Jonathan without fear of anything, learn to take the heat. If you can’t stand the heat then don’t go near the kitchen,” Scofield Dokubo James said on Facebook.

“This is very good. Many people believe that insulting their leaders and making incisive statements is part of freedom of speech or democracy. This is not so. Freedom and democracy demands responsibility and respect,” another Facebook user said.

A Twitter user, Frank Owo, said the APC government talked its way to power through propaganda, “and now you are talking of hate speech.”

The code

The NBC was mandated by Section 2 subsection (1) of Act 38 of 1999 as amended by Act 55 of 1999 to license, monitor regulate and conduct research in broadcasting in Nigeria. The commission is also tasked with the development and accreditation of mass communication in tertiary and other related institution in the country.

Though the approval of broadcast stations is at the prerogative of the president of the country, the NBC handles the entire process of licensing from the indication of interest, the procurement of application form to the final recommendation for the president approval.

In carrying out its primary function of monitoring broadcast stations in the country, the NBC uses the Nigerian Broadcasting Code.

Mrs. Jimada had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES that the code is reviewed every four years, with the help of broadcast stations, members of the public and other stakeholders.

“This code is available to all broadcasters. In fact, when you purchase your application form, the document is part of the documents you will get from the NBC. When you get your license, you sign an undertaking that you have read the code and will abide by it”, she said.

“It contains all the ‘dos’ and ‘don’ts’ of broadcasting in Nigeria along with the sanctions you will get if you do what you are not supposed to do. So, there is no new thing the NBC will pull out of the air if you do what you are not supposed to do.”

Nigerian Broadcast Code also stipulates different penalties to be meted out to erring broadcast stations according to classes of infringement committed.

On Wednesday, the spokesperson said there ”will be higher sanctions if erring stations fail to comply with the fine imposed on them.”

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

  • Sam

    A good step towards saner society , freedom of speech should be tied to respect and responsibilities. If the radio stations and Co thinks their within their rights they can take the govt to court.

    • DePrince Hab

      You are one of them , we know you

  • Watch man

    “The NBC spokesperson, Maimuna Jimada, on Tuesday said the stations were punished for hateful speech, vulgar lyrics and unverifiable claims”.

    Who defines what constitutes “hateful speech”, and “vulgar lyrics”? If it is FG then the definition is and would remain skewed to favour one party as well as muzzle opposing views. I suggest that all parties be involved in the definition of these words for equity and justice. If not, FG could hide under these words to kill freedom of expression.

  • Mani_Kay

    WHERE IS WOLE SOYINKA?

  • Decimator

    Whatever the case, the Judiciary remains the only credible institution to guide such compatibility decisions in a constitutional democracy. All these attempts with draconian laws (the infamous decree 4) are simply deemed at sidetracking the judiciary to Muzzle the media.

    If the government of Mohammadu Buhari, any organization or anybody else including you and me, felt hated by the Citizens of the Nigerian Enclave or the media, they/he or she have/has the option of doing the right things to correct the wrongs or seek redress in the court of justice where they/he or she deem themselves/himself or herself to be wrongly accused.

    Draconian laws are no option in a constitutional democracy, unless this is a confirmation of the totalitarianism we have been warning of.

    Thanks

  • Kay Soyemi (Esq.)

    The problem here is that people are resisting the rule of law.

    The rules were made before the current government came into power. That previous governments didn’t enforce them doesn’t mean the APC shouldn’t either.

    This is the change I campaigned for, and support.

    The noises are to be expected. “Elede a de Oyo, ariwo e kan le po ni” (regardless of distractions and noises, Nigeria will be great again).

  • MilitaryPolice01 [Joint Chief]

    Look at the funny mouthed liar pictured above