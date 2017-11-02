Ekwueme’s health now in stable condition – Family

Related News

The family of former Vice President, Alex Ekwueme, on Monday night gave an update to the ailing health of the elder statesman saying he is now much better.

The former vice president, who turned 85 in October, reportedly collapsed in his Enugu residence on Sunday.

A report in The Nation newspaper indicates that Mr. Ekwueme was admitted at the Neurosurgery section of the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Memphys Hospital in Enugu before being flown out of the country ostensibly by an air ambulance.

Speaking for the family, Laz Ekwueme, the traditional ruler of Oko community in Anambra State, said the elder statesman is now in a stable condition but would remain under close medical attention till his situation improved.

“Dr Alex I. Ekwueme, GCON, the former Vice President, Federal Republic of Nigeria, was on Sunday 29th October 2017, admitted into hospital for a chest infection.

“It will be recalled that the former Vice President had a quiet celebration of his 85th birthday on the 21st of October 2017 in the company of his family members and he remained in high spirits up till his recent health challenges. His doctors confirm that he is stable, but he will remain under close medical attention in the meantime.

“The family would like to express its profound gratitude to all Nigerians who have shown concern over this development and requests their sustained support and prayers as he continues to make a full recovery”, the traditional ruler said in a statement.

Mr. Ekwueme was the first elected vice president of Nigeria between 1979 and 1983 in the Shehu Shagari administration.