Nigeria Customs seizes bullet-proof vehicles ‘hidden in Ikoyi home’

Officers of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, have impounded four bullet Sports Utility Vehicles from a house in Ikoyi, Lagos.

According to the Customs, the operation was based on intelligence reports and ownership of the vehicles remains a mystery as nobody has come forward to claim the cars.

Mohammed Garba, the Customs Area Controller, FOU, said other similar vehicles were also seized from car parks around Lagos.

“Our operatives trailed and evacuated 59 assorted vehicles from car marts in Ikoyi among of which over 40 are 2017 models ranging from Toyota Prado Jeeps, Lexus Jeeps, Toyota Hilux, Toyota Camry, Coaster Bus, Toyota Hiace Bus among others currently under detention awaiting relevant customs document from the dealers within a grace of one month,” Mr. Garba said.

“Some are even bullet-proof which require End User Certificates from the Office of the National Security Adviser, NSA.

“We removed these (Bullet Proof) vehicles from a hidden house in Ikoyi while others were gotten from a car park in FESTAC.

“Investigation will reveal further those behind the clearance of these vehicles and (they) must face the full wrath of the law.”

Mr. Garba further said the Duty Paid Value of the vehicles is N1.1 billion (N1,076,895,727), adding that the service would seize vehicles through the court if the owners do not show up within a month.

In a similar development, the unit made other seizures ranging from used tyres, bales of second hand clothing, frozen poultry products and vegetable oil.

Others are 6,206 50kg of bags of parboiled foreign rice, Indian Hemp and two dry containers carrying different items.

According to the unit, the total duty paid value of the seized items is N1,353,617,104 and the seizure was made between October 1 and 31.