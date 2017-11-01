JUST IN: Boss Mustapha takes oath of office as SGF

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn into office the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr. Mustapha was sworn in by Mr. Buhari shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The swearing in ceremony was coordinated by a presidential aide, Tijjani Yusuf.

The occasion was attended by the Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Jibrilla.

The president also unveiled the Armed Forces remembrance day emblem.