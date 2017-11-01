JUST IN: Boss Mustapha takes oath of office as SGF

Boss Gida Mustapha
Boss Gida Mustapha, who just replaced sacked Secretary to the Government, SGF, Babachir Lawal. [Photo credit: The Nation]

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn into office the new Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha.

Mr. Mustapha was sworn in by Mr. Buhari shortly before the commencement of the meeting of the Federal Executive Council, FEC, inside the council chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The swearing in ceremony was coordinated by a presidential aide, Tijjani Yusuf.

The occasion was attended by the Governor of Adamawa State, Mohammed Jibrilla.

The president also unveiled the Armed Forces remembrance day emblem.

  • Frank Bassey

    Welcome Sir. Cut as much grass as you can; Insurance covers you.

  • usman alhassan

    Congratulations to the new appointed SGF. We wish you a successful tenure

  • Arabakpura

    Babachir Lawal out, his first cousin Boss Mustapha in; Glory be to corruption! Sai Baba Corruption!