INFOGRAPH: TIMELINE – The Maina Saga

The embattled former civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, came highly recommended to head a team tasked with cleaning up a pension mess at the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation, when he was appointed in 2010.

Mr. Maina, who for three years headed what was variously called Pension Reform Task Team, PRTT or Presidential Task Force on Pension Reform, PTFPR, is a subject of recent controversy following his secret reabsorption into the civil service after he was dismissed in 2013.

In 2015, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, pressed charges of corruption to the tune of N2 billion on Mr. Maina and his accomplices.

Mr. Maina, however, fled before the trial prompting the issuance of an arrest warrant against him, and his listing on INTERPOL’s Red Notice.

To the shock of Nigerians, however, Mr. Maina secretly resurfaced recently and was by late September issued a letter recalling him to the civil service and posted as acting director of Human Resources at the Ministry of Interior.

    Bravo Premium Times; this is creativity par excellence. But there is an omission:
    OCTOBER 30, HEAD OF SERVICE DISCLOSED THAT PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI WAS AWARE OF MAINA’S RE-ABSORPTION INTO THE SERVICE.
    Without this ‘box’, your info-graphic is critically defective, because that is at the core of the entire mess.