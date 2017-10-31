PDP likely to lose three more Reps

Related News

The representation of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party in the National Assembly is set to reduce further as three of its members in the House of Representatives appear ready to move to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, and the All Progressives Grand Alliance, APGA.

The lawmakers are Johnson Agbonayinma from Edo State, who was a strong supporter of the erstwhile PDP chairman, Ali Modu-Sheriff, Nnanna Igbokwe from Imo State, and Ben Nwankwo from Anambra State, who got to the House through the judgement of the Supreme Court.

While Messrs. Agbonayinma and Igbokwe are defecting to the APC, Mr. Nwankwo has already publicly declared for APGA, Anambra’s ruling party.

In a telephone interview on Tuesday, Mr. Nwankwo confirmed to PREMIUM TIMES that he had decamped to APGA but was yet to declare formally on the floor of the House.

“I have decamped to APGA in Anambra and we are working for (Governor) Willie Obiano’s reelection,” he said.

“I’m yet to inform the House officially of my decision” he said.

Also when contacted to comment on the development, Mr. Agbonayinma said: “Let us not talk about that for now, let’s think of how to move the country forward, Nigerians are suffering.

“Nobody has come to reach out to Sheriff and his supporters but rather they are declaring amnesty for us. Have we committed any crime?”

He alleged that it was the impunity that Mr. Sheriff was trying to fight that was happening in the PDP. He did not deny plans to defect from the party.

“Defecting to another political party is at my prerogative, when we get to the bridge, we’ll cross it,” he said.

Also, when contacted, Mr. Igbokwe was not forthcoming on his next line of action, but simply said: “Let me be sincere with you, I enjoy working with APC.”

Nnanna Igbokwe

“I am pleased with APC, I get maximum support from them,” the lawmaker added.

PDP has lost five of its lawmakers to other political parties in 2017 alone.

If these three should join other parties, it will bring to eight the number of members the party would be losing this year.

Ben Nwankwo

The earlier defectors were Edward Pwajok (Plateau), Adamu Kamale (Adamawa), Hassan Sale (Benue), Zephaniah Jisalo (FCT) and Yusuf Tijjani (Kogi).