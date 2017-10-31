Buhari’s dinner with National Assembly leaders finally holds

President Buhari in company of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Middle), Yakubu Dogara (2nd Left) and Bukola Saraki (Left)
President Buhari in company of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (Middle), Yakubu Dogara (2nd Left) and Bukola Saraki (Left) [Photo credit: The Nation Online]

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently having dinner with the principal officers of the National Assembly.

The dinner is taking place at the new Banquet Hall of the State House Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The team from the National Assembly arrived the Hall at 8:10 p.m.

The dinner was to hold last week, but the lawmakers turned back from after they were asked to step out of their bus for security screening.

The president of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, later returned to the villa and had a private dinner with the president.

Mr. Saraki, who spoke briefly with reporters, said the dinner was moved to Tuesday.

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.