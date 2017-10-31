TRENDING: Nigerians react to Babachir Lawal’s sack

Following the impeachment of the former Secretary to the Government, Babachir Lawal and former boss of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Both top officials were relieved of their duties after widespread public outcry.

Follow the development, President Buhari asked the anti-graft agency, EFCC to proceed with investigation of Messrs. Lawal and Oke.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also registered their grievances and demanded the impeachment of President Buhari.

Mr. Lawal has since been replaced by Boss Mustapha.

Read reactions of Nigerians on Twitter below: 

