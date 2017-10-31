TRENDING: Nigerians react to Babachir Lawal’s sack

Related News

Following the impeachment of the former Secretary to the Government, Babachir Lawal and former boss of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke, Nigerians have taken to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Both top officials were relieved of their duties after widespread public outcry.

Follow the development, President Buhari asked the anti-graft agency, EFCC to proceed with investigation of Messrs. Lawal and Oke.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, also registered their grievances and demanded the impeachment of President Buhari.

Mr. Lawal has since been replaced by Boss Mustapha.

Read reactions of Nigerians on Twitter below:

Good news, but it shouldn't end with sacking, Babachir Lawal should be prosecuted accordingly https://t.co/rFg3BibjG5 — Osas Cruz (@OsasCruz) October 30, 2017

Doesn't Babachir Lawal sack without prosecution mean "settlement" after an apprenticeship? With the alleged over N200m he stole? pic.twitter.com/siqk7zf5Bq — ♔ King Absolute ♔ (@KingAbsolute_) October 30, 2017

Since we can't hear anything about His prosecution, does it mean that Babachir Lawal is free to go & enjoy the over N200m he stole? pic.twitter.com/IUNgrcetm9 — FAVOUR ONYEOZIRI (@Rouvafe) October 30, 2017

Babachir Lawal's case will likely follow the normal routine: -Prosecution

-Delay tactics

-Sweep under the carpet

-Case closed

-Free man pic.twitter.com/KN0qIe0nNH — Kemi Ariyo (@d_problemsolver) October 30, 2017

On Babachir Lawal and Amb. Ayo Oke: Those who ask the question of what next? The President has taken the administrative action. All other actions will be taken by relevant government agencies. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) October 31, 2017

The corruption in this country is too much. Even "Babachir" Lawal that was sacked reminds me of "Abacha".

Just look at their names. pic.twitter.com/DKVYCthDBe — GREAT GRACIOUS (@GreatGracious) October 30, 2017

"Boss Mustapha is Babachir Lawal’s first cousin"

Junaid Mohammed Why didn't you say he's also from Adamawa, NE too. Old Egbere! — Ayekooto (@DeeOneAyekooto) October 31, 2017

I have been checking EFCC handle for breaking news :

Babachir Lawal arrested for mismanagement of N8.5 Bn PINE funds . Iyke can dream 😎 — IKECHUKWU (@iykimo) October 30, 2017

If they don't recover N200 million from Babachir Lawal and commence immediate prosecution of him & Ayo Oke, then it's retirement not sack. — Nejeeb Bello (@Bar_Baric) October 30, 2017

Babachir Lawal the former SGF is the God Father of Boss Mustapha the newly Appointed SGF, Buhari is Playing with Nigerians🇳🇬 — ABDULMALIK🇳🇬 (@iam_2gunz) October 30, 2017

It took Buhari 6 months to appoint ministers It took Buhari 6 months to sack Babachir Lawal & Oke Buhari in one word SNAIL 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 — Miz Cazorla (@MizCazorla1) October 31, 2017

The Era of sacking and go home must stop. We must still prevail on @MBuhari to ensure the prosecution of Babachir Lawal. The time is NOW. — #OtunbaAsiwaju (@AsiwajuOladimej) October 30, 2017

The intention of the termination of Babachir Lawal's appointment is to distract Nigerians from Maina's reinstatement and escape scandal. — Oluyemi Fasipe 🇳🇬 (@YemieFASH) October 30, 2017

Buhari ordered the arrest of Dasuki but he can't order the arrest of Babachir Lawal. Interesting time we live in. — JB Femi-Ema (@femiTRIP) October 30, 2017

Only explanation for the refusal of Buhari to sanction the immediate prosecution of Babachir Lawal & Oke is that the president is corrupt. — Adeyanju Deji 🇳🇬 (@adeyanjudeji) October 30, 2017

Am I the only one who has noticed that there is no instruction for security agencies to arrest & prosecute Babachir Lawal & Ayo Oke? https://t.co/Ml6KeJDFU7 — Igala_Alan_Shore (@i_am_Anomeli) October 30, 2017

Has the FG handed over Babachir Lawal's case file to the EFCC for more work & prosecution? They need to clarify this. That sack isn't ENOUGH — Banky (@AdeBanqie) October 30, 2017