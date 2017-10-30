Related News

Ahead of the All Progressive Congress, APC, National Executive Committee, NEC, meeting, some protesters referred to as the “Save APC and Democracy youth Vanguard” on Monday, at the party’s national secretariat, demanded the removal of the party’s chairman, John Oyegun.

The group, whose members displayed various placards showing their discontent, also called for the audit of the party’s accounts.

The placards had several demands including: “Audit APC account now”, “No to non-elective convention”, “APC must support anti-corruption,” among others.

Amidst the protest, Mr. Oyegun arrived the secretariat. This led to more agitation by the protesters.

A leader of the group, Peter Oyewole, alleged that since the APC won the presidential election in 2015, the party’s financial records had not been audited and made public as required by law.

“Since 2015, the budget of APC has not been made public. Since 2015, the ruling party has not held a single meeting. These are enough to remove the National Chairman. We demand the removal of Oyegun now.

“We are also saying ‘enough is enough’ of imposition of candidates at all levels by Oyegun-led NWC that is currently going on in this party. In any party, where there is imposition, there cannot be fairness, any party where there is imposition, there cannot be equity. The imposition in APC today is just rubbishing the anti-corruption war of President Buhari.

The protesters, who alleged that Mr. Oyegun was corrupt, said he must be removed for peace to reign.

“If Odigie-Oyegun is not removed within the next one month, the APC youth will picket this national secretariat and make it a ‘no go area’ to everybody, staff, the officials and even the security staff will be chased out.”

When asked if the group is known the party, Mr. Oyewole responded that, “this is a democracy whereby many wings can grow up to push for the interest of many.”

Protesters at APC secretariat demand chairman Odigie-Oyegun’s removal

No official of the party addressed the protesters and neither Mr. Oyegun not the party’s spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, has reacted to the protester’s claims. Mr. Abdullahi did not pick or return calls made to him on the matter.