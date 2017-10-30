Buhari in private meetings with Tinubu, Saraki, Dogara

Related News

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed doors with a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Bola Tinubu, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that before his meeting with Mr. Tinubu, Mr. Buhari had earlier met with the Senate President Bukola Saraki and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Dogara Yakubu.

The two separate meetings between the president and his visitors took place at the new Banquet hall.

President Buhari, had on October 26, met with the leaders of the National Assembly after the cancellation of the planned dinner for lawmakers in the Presidential Villa.

The president was to host the lawmakers to dinner at the new Banquet Hall of the State House, Abuja, by 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

He, however, met behind closed doors at his official residence with the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, and the Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, with the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo and some presidential aides in attendance.

President Buhari had earlier met with President Alassane Ouattara of Cote d’Ivoire, who was on official visit to Nigeria.

Mr. Ouattara had since returned to Abidjan, the Ivorian capital. (NAN)