Buhari meets Quattara behind closed door in Aso Rock

President Muhammadu Buhari (l) welcoming his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Alassane Ouattara (m) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17). With them is the Chief of Staff, to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari 05761/30/10/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN
President Muhammadu Buhari (l) welcoming his Côte d'Ivoire counterpart, Alassane Ouattara (m) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday (30/10/17). With them is the Chief of Staff, to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari 05761/30/10/2017/Sumaila Ibrahim/ICE/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday met behind closed-door with visiting President Alassane Quattara of Cote D’Ivoire at the presidential villa, Abuja.

Mr. Quattara, who arrived the presidential villa at about 12.15 p.m., was introduced to some cabinet ministers and presidential aides by President Buhari before the commencement of their meeting.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two presidents are meeting officially for the first time since the inauguration of President Buhari’s administration on May 29, 2017.

Mr. Quattara, had on April 20, 2015, met with Mr. Buhari, then, as president-elect, shortly after a meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan. (NAN)

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application

TEXT AD:DIABETES Is CURABLE! Don't Let It Threaten You! To NORMALIZE Your Blood Sugar In 21Days For Life, Click Here!!!.

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.