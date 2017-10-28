NBC denies accusing Buhari’s supporters of violating broadcasting code

Related News

Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, Director-General, National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), on Saturday denied accusing some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari of violating Broadcasting Code.

Mr. Kawu, in a statement expressed dismay about “sensational and incorrect report circulating on the internet”, describing it as embarrassing misrepresentations and claims.

“The attention of the Management of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has been drawn to a sensational and incorrect report circulating on the internet.

“That the Director-General of the Commission, Malam Ishaq Modibbo Kawu, accused some supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari of violating the Broadcasting Code, among other embarrassing misrepresentations and claims.

“To set the record straight, and for the avoidance of any doubt, the NBC organised a Stakeholders Forum on Political Broadcasts, which held on Thursday, Oct. 26 in Kano State.

“The choice of this location in Kano were both necessary and strategic, given the fact that Kano is the most populous state in Nigeria with over 20 operating broadcast establishments as well as the observed spike in hate speech within the environment.”

Mr. Kawu said the law establishing NBC specifies that regulating the broadcast media is a core function of the commission in order to ensure decent, objective and factual reportage by all operators.

“It was against this background that the Director General of the Commission, in his address in Kano, alluded to the escalating spate of hate speech in political broadcasts.

“And the imperative for broadcast operators to be vigilant and be guided by the broadcasting code in their operations,” the statement said.

“In making this observation, the director-general drew several examples across political and regional boundaries to justify the assertion.

“It is therefore, grossly untrue and mischievous to misrepresent the remarks of the Director-General of the NBC at a Forum in Kano that he made an exclusive accusation targeted against Buhari’s supporters”. (NAN)