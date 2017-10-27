Buhari won’t have option than to re-contest in 2019 – Senate Leader

Related News

The Senate Leader, Ahmed Lawal, says President Muhammadu Buhari has no option than to re-contest the presidential election in 2019 in view of his performance in the past two years.

Mr. Lawal said this when he spoke to State House correspondents after a closed-door meeting with Mr. Buhari in Abuja, on Friday.

The Senator, who is a member of the Buhari Support Group, said Nigerians had every justification to be happy with the Buhari administration, saying they would continue to identify and support the administration’s programmes.

“Well, you know it is not enough to help in elections like most of us did. It important that we continue to support the President and his administration and as a group, across the nation, this is what we will continue to do. We will continue to identify with and support all the programmes that this administration has set forward.

“And l believe that we have every justification to be happy because, the President campaigned on three major pillars of anti- corruption, fighting the insecurity across the country and revitalizing the economy of Nigeria.

“It has been a very, very good journey so far and also believes that Mr. President and Nigerians have a future beyond 2019. What he has started, by the grace of God, he should be able to complete, up to 2023.

“I also believe that the future is bright and by the grace of God, by 2019, we would have achieved so much in this administration and Mr. President will have no option but continue the good work he has started,’’ he said.

Abu Ibrahim, a senator, who is the leader of the Buhari Support Group, said the group was an amalgamation of about 189 different support groups that worked for Mr. Buhari and the APC to win the 2015 general election.

President Muhammadu Buhari (3rd l) with members of his Support Group after their meeting at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Friday (17/10/2017) 05736/27/10/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

“We have been holding meetings, discussing the problems of this country. So, we thought it was high time we meet with the President to intimate him about the activities of the group.

“We discussed with him about the plans to improve the situation in Nigeria. Mr President was very pleased with our programmes.’’

Mr. Ibrahim said the group did not discuss the forthcoming 2019 presidential election with the president.

According to him, the meeting only discussed the programmes of the organisation and its challenges. (NAN)