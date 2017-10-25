Don’t call Maina fraudster, he is a messiah – Family

Abdulrasheed Maina
Former Chairman of defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina[Photo Credit: Buzz Nigeria]

The family of fugitive ex-Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, on Wednesday rose to his defence, saying he is not a fraudster but a messiah engaged by government to cleanse the Nigerian Pension Scheme.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna, the spokesperson of the family, Aliyu Maina, said the controversy surrounding the fugitive is the handiwork of ‘cabals’ bent on tarnishing the image of the family.

He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration facilitated the return of Mr. Maina to Nigeria so as to assist in its change agenda.

He insisted that the ‘cabals’ were merely out to tarnish the image of Mr. Maina in the media and that the family was in possession of facts that would expose the motive of the “cabals”.

“You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabals to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in the media,” the spokesperson was quoted as saying by Punch Newspapers.

“Where our brother, father, and uncle has been blackmailed as a fraudster (sic). The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our houses with red paints with the inscription of ‘EFCC under investigation’.

“The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is hereby categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather, he is a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into the Nigerian Pension Scheme, whose efforts saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of the FCT and other states.

“It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reforms put a stop to the fraudulent withdrawal of huge sums from both the Nigerian Pension Board and the Nigerian Police Pension Board.”

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how Mr. Maina was secretly recalled into the Federal Civil Service and promoted to the post of Director at the Ministry of Interior.

The public outcry generated by the report prompted President Buhari to direct the immediate dismissal of Maina and an investigation of his recall.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Femi Adesina, said Mr. Buhari had ordered “immediate disengagement of Mr Abdulrasheed Maina from service,” and a probe into the circumstances of Mr. Maina’s return.

  • FreeNigeria

    “He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration facilitated the return of Mr. Maina to Nigeria so as to assist in its change agenda.” Thank you Buhari for you ABRACADABRA change. You’ve successfully taken corruption to a never seen level in Nigeria. Thank you Old thief Buhari. Please tell us what you’re doing with money at your old age

  • Fulani Nomad

    Marasa kunya!

  • Bassey Frank

    “He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration facilitated the
    return of Mr. Maina to Nigeria so as to assist in its change agenda.”
    GASKIYA. MAI GASKIYA.

    • Julius

      He said…just like you saying stuff daily about Buhari..right ? Now, you are believing “he/she” said ?. To be serious, what do you expect them to say when their bread winner thief is in trouble ? Evans family said he is a successful business man…right ?

      • Bassey Frank

        This is the problem with your kind. Can you see how you are trivializing such a serious matter? What has Evans got to do here; he is not from my state. Are you saying that a man who has been around since April, with police providing security to his landed properties in Abuja and Kaduna; with DSS protecting him; he resumed work, wrote promotion exams, passed, got promoted, and a President did not know; no security report to him? Then our president is either not in control. Please, if your brain has not become toxic, do not bring Almajari argument into this issue.

    • Otile

      Well, Imam recalled him with good intentions to effect change, unfortunately the chanji became sour, now Imam is disowning his own crook. The devil has taken the hindmost.

    • AryLoyds

      I said it here that only Buhari could have hired this criminal
      Quote the maina family-He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration facilitated the return of Mr. Maina to Nigeria so as to assist in its change agenda.

  • Someone

    this is a big scandal. i dont know what cabal they are referring to but what else is this administration hiding??

    to bring a wanted person to government, this govt is incompetent from top to bottom.

    what else is this admistration hiding? shekau may be receiving salary from one of the ministries.

  • Wilfred Bankole Ademokun

    Heheheeeeee, truly truly your father, uncle, brother is the Messiah of (THE DORO BANDITS) In Nigeria, he came to not only cleansing, wiping and stealing the whole pension savings of Nigerian workers. Used some of it maybe to finance MRS etc, in petroleum industry, importer and exporter of petroleum products, civil servant, how much is he earning as salary. Shameless fools, bandits talking doro nonsense.

  • Moneyz N Horseyz

    He said the President Muhammadu Buhari administration facilitated the
    return of Mr. Maina to Nigeria so as to assist in its change agenda. The unmasking of the pretentious one is now in its final stage.