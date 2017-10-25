U.S. Embassy partners Premium Times, 5 other Nigerian media to connect African Journalists

Related News

Working in partnership with some Nigerian and Ethiopian media organizations, the U.S. Embassy in Abuja Nigeria and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, have initiated an exchange programme to promote connections between journalists in Africa especially between Ethiopian and Nigerian journalists.

The programme entitled “Uniting African Journalists” is scheduled for the last weeks of October and November 2017, in Abuja and Addis Ababa, respectively, the U.S. Embassy said in a statement Wednesday.

The statement added, “In Abuja, the U.S. Embassy is partnering with Channels Television, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), Radio Nigeria (FRCN), Premium Times, Daily Trust, and Cool/Wazobia/Nigeria Info.

“The six Nigerian institutions will play host to a delegation of Ethiopian journalists accompanied by an Embassy official from Addis Ababa who are expected to arrive Abuja on Monday, October 30th for a four-day programme.

“During their visit to Abuja, the Ethiopian journalists will receive briefings from Embassy officials, representatives of the Nigerian media partners, gain practical working experience, embedded in the news operations of the media organizations, and participate in a digital interaction with a U.S. journalism expert.

“The immediate goal of this project is support for independent media in Ethiopia while the medium term goal is to explore the benefits of supporting continent-wide connections and networking between African journalists to strengthen the profession.

“In pursuit of these objectives, representatives of the six Nigerian media partners accompanied by Embassy staff from Abuja will visit Ethiopia from November 27th on the reverse trip of the exchange program.

“The Ethiopian media partners are: The Reporter Newspaper, Fortune Newspaper, Ethiopian Broadcasting Service, Sheger FM 102 Radio and Capital Newspaper-Crown Publishing.”