Panel asks lawyers defending Boko Haram suspects to present their cases

Related News

The presidential panel investigating alleged human rights abuses by the Armed Forces has called on Femi Falana and all lawyers representing suspected Boko Haram members detained in the South-west to come forward to present their case before the panel.

The chairman of the eight-member panel, Justice Biobel Goodwill of the Court of Appeal, made the call on Tuesday on the second day of the panel’s sitting at the Ikeja High Court, Lagos.

“Mr Femi Falana and other counsel should come forward with their allegations of human rights abuses.

“It is imperative that people in South-west with allegations against the armed forces should appear before the panel,” Mr. Goodwill said.

The judge also invited interested parties to join members of the panel to a one-day fact finding mission on October 25 to the Kirikiri Maximum Prisons, Lagos, where alleged Boko-Haram suspects are incarcerated.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo had on August 11 inaugurated the presidential investigation panels to review compliance of the armed forces with human rights obligations and rules of engagement in conflict and insurgency cases.

The panel is to sit in the six geo-political zones and the Federal Capital Territory from September 11 to November 3.

(NAN)