Reps launch investigation into Maina’s recall

The House of Representatives on Tuesday set up an ad-hoc committee to investigate the “resurfacing, reabsorbing and subsequent elevation” of fugitive alleged pension fund fraudster, Abdulrasheed Maina, to the rank of an acting director in the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The move by the lawmakers came on the same day their counterpart in the Senate took the same step over the issue.

PREMIUM TIMES had exclusively reported how Mr. Maina, who is wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was secretly recalled and promoted to the position of director in charge of Human Resources in the Ministry of Interior.

In a motion of urgent public importance raised by Adams Jagaba (Kaduna-APC), the house also vowed to recommend strong sanctions against anyone implicated in the scandal.

The lawmakers also urged the EFCC to immediately arrest Mr. Maina for prosecution.

The Senate had earlier on Tuesday also resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the reinstatement of Mr. Maina, into the civil service.

The lawmakers, after several deliberations, drafted the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, Anti-corruption and Public Service Establishment to “determine the circumstances surrounding Maina’s return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of Director after dismissal.”

The report of an investigation ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari on the matter was submitted to the president’s chief of staff on Monday.