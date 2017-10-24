BREAKING: Senate probes Maina’s recall, Attorney General’s involvement

Related News

The Senate on Tuesday resolved to investigate the circumstances that led to the reinstatement of fugitive civil servant, Abdulrasheed Maina, back into the civil service.

The lawmakers, after several deliberations, drafted the chairmen and vice- chairman of committees on Interior, Judiciary, Anti-corruption and Public Service Establishment to “determine the circumstances surrounding Maina’s return to the country and how he was reinstated to the service and got promoted to the post of Director after dismissal.”

Raising the issue under order 43, Isah Misau, Bauchi-APC urged the Senate to look into the issue he described as a “matter of urgency.”

“It is only Mr. President that is talking about corruption and the people around him are giving cover to corrupt people,” he said.

Olusola Adeyeye, Osun-APC, charged President Muhammadu Buhari to hold all culpable in the act to book.

“As far as we know, a warrant of arrest was issued against him. So if he will return to Nigeria, he will have to answer charges against him,” he said.

“Tragically, not only did he return, he returned to an elevated position. This is an insult to all civil servants who are doing their work diligently. For me it’s a sad moment. We cannot be saying we are fighting corruption and continue to allow this.”

Lending his voice, Aidoko Ali, questioned the involvement of the Attorney General in the controversial reinstatement.

“Maina is not the issue but the person who returned him. The AGF must be held responsible for this. This is not the first time he is doing it. He keeps writing letters as if there is no rule of law. He has a history of writing letters all over the place. Mr. President must tell us what he’ll do to the Attorney General,” he said.

Dino Melaye, Kogi-APC, also wants the AGF “punished” for his role in the recall.

He said: “Mr. President, Time after time, the Attorney General has abused his office. We shouldn’t be talking about Maina, he didn’t get himself back. We should be talking about the AGF. If the law officer has his hands stained then all of us in this nation are in a state of higgledy-piggledy.

“Mr President meant well but he is surrounded by cankerworms and caterpillars who are bent on bringing this nation down. Enough is enough. The man can run us into a constitutional crisis capable of bringing this nation down.”

Sam Anyanwu, Imo-PDP, moved that the Senate should invite Mr. Malami to answer questions on his involvement in the recall.

“I got a call from UK if this is happening in Nigeria. We are discouraging the civil service. How was he smuggled into the country? We must invite AGF to plenary to tell Nigerians. This issue must be brought to the public domain,” he said at the floor of the Senate.