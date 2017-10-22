JUST IN: Body of man who jumped into Lagos Lagoon found

Lagos lagoon
Officials of LASEMA, the Lagos State Waterways Authority, Marine Police, Lagos State Ambulance Services and the Nigerian Police from Maroko Division, trying rescue the man.

The body of Oluseye Adekunle, the man who jumped into the Lagoon around Lekki Toll gate in an attempt to commit suicide on Friday has been found.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the body was discovered by a local fisherman early Sunday morning at about 5.00 a.m. floating by the river bank, around Lekki-Ikoyi Bridge.

The body was recovered from the lagoon by coordinated effort of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) Marine Police and handed over to the State Environmental Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

The body has since been taken to Lagos Mainland Hospital Mortuary.

The General Manager of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Adesina Tiamiyu said that the police will carry out further investigation on the matter.

Mr. Tiamiyu also enjoined Lagosians to always endeavour to be their brother’s keeper by reporting any of such incidents on time so as to avoid the repeat of such sad incident in the State.

