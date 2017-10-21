APC Senator challenges Nigerian govt to publish names of corrupt party members

Related News

The lawmaker representing Kaduna Central Senatorial district, Shehu Sani, has challenged the Buhari administration to include names of members and associates of the ruling All Progressives Congress in the list of treasury looters intended for publication by the government.

The federal government said it would release the list following a court order.

The court order was given in favour of a nongovernmental group, Socio Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP.

On Thursday, after a meeting with the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SERAP’s executive director, Adetokumbo Mumuni, said the government was ready to release the names soon.

“We had a very productive meeting with Mr. Malami, discussing among other critical issues, the need for the government to obey the judgment delivered in July by Hon Justice Hadiza Rabiu Shagari following a Freedom of Information suit number: FHC/CS/964/2016 brought by SERAP,” Mr. Mumuni said.

“Mr. Malami informed us that President Buhari has directed the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Finance, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC,

Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, ICPC and other relevant agencies involved in the recovery of looted funds to promptly put the documents together with a view to fully and promptly enforcing the judgment by Justice Shagari,” Mr. Munmuni said.

Writing on his Facebook page Friday evening, Mr. Shehu said the list of looters should not contain only members of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“The Federal Government’s decision to ‘publish the names of looters’ is commendable. Hope the ‘Call up’ list will not be limited to the ageing ‘Umbrella United’ players but will include those in the ‘Broomers FC’ and ‘Paris Saint Germain’ and ‘Dynamo Cabal FC players,” the senator wrote referring to the parties’ symbols and those accused of looting the Paris Club refunds.

Senator Shehu Sani [Photo credit: Instagram]

The government has published claims of monies it recovered but has refused to release names of the culprits.

In June 2016, the government claimed it recovered N78,325,354,631.82, $185,119,584.61, £3,508,355.46 and €11, 250 between May 29, 2015 and May 25, 2016.